Bedfordshire Solicitors wins prestigious legal award

The Family Team at Taylor Walton Solicitors (offices St Albans, Harpenden and Luton) is celebrating after winning the Family Law Team of the Year Award at the prestigious British Family Law Awards 2024. The winners were announced at a black-tie dinner 26th January in Bristol, and the award highlights the firm's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional legal services and its commitment to its clients.

The judges said “This firm have transformed and modernised their family law department looking at all aspects of their client and staff offering. An outstanding entry showcasing an innovative and talented team”.

Ben Twitchen, Head of Family Law at Taylor Walton, said: "I am incredibly proud of the team and the hard work and commitment they have shown to all our clients. This award is a national award and winning is a testament to their dedication and expertise in the field of family law."

The team at Taylor Walton celebrating their win

Dermot Carey, Managing Partner at Taylor Walton, said: “Winning this award is a testament to our family team’s expertise and outstanding performance in the field of family law here in the UK. We have an exceptional team led by Ben, which has consistently demonstrated their proficiency and commitment to delivering the best possible outcomes for their clients.”