Bedfordshire school searches for old pupils to celebrate 60th anniversary

A Bedfordshire school is hoping to trace old pupils dating back to 1958 as it prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Arnold Academy in Barton-Le-Clay will hold a special celebration on September 28, but is anxious to hear from former pupils with pictures and items to share from their schooldays.

Harry Arnold

The anniversary celebrations will coincide with the opening a new £2million development at the school, including a new sports hall and classrooms, as Arnold prepares to increase its pupil numbers beyond 700.

Staff have already been researching the man the school is named after - Harry Arnold - who was Mayor of Luton and also chairman of Luton Town Football Club, but was also a prominent landowner in Barton.

Headteacher Steve Kelly said: “These are exciting times at Arnold as we look ahead with brand new facilities to welcoming new pupils, but we will also use the anniversary to learn more about our history.”

Pupils have already taken part in a competition to design a special logo - won by Abigail Flower - and other projects include a time capsule, and planting a new tree at the front of the school to replace one blown over in last year’s storms.

Former pupils can contact the school at arnoldat60@arnoldacademy.org.uk