Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity’s ‘You Can Do IT!’ project welcomes 100th learner

Project aims at improving people’s lives by getting them online and accessing services to help with their health and wellbeing

You Can Do IT! Session in Biggleswade

Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity set up a digital inclusion project in 2022 which aims at improving people’s lives by getting them online and accessing services to help with their health and wellbeing. Sessions take place in venues across Bedfordshire, and they are run by volunteer Digital Health Champions.

During the You Can Do IT! sessions, learners are shown how to use their smartphones, tablets, or laptops and begin to build up their confidence, skills and knowledge over a period of time. Sessions are learner-centred, focusing on individual needs and conducted at a pace to suit the learner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project has now welcomed over 100 learners across the seven You Can Do IT! groups in Bedfordshire, and over 900 sessions of one-to-one tuition have been delivered. This is a huge achievement for Beds RCC and the whole of the You Can Do IT! team, made up of staff and volunteers.

The project continues to grow and just last month saw the start of the newest group, running in Sandy Town Council Offices. Not only can learners learn how to use their own devices, but there is also the opportunity for people at sessions to borrow devices. This has been hugely beneficial for Bedfordshire residents who lack the skills or equipment that are necessary to function in an increasingly digital world.

Participating learners such as Sarah have made huge progress in using digital technology:

Sarah joined You Can Do IT! because her dyslexia was making tasks such as writing emails, using Microsoft Teams and booking online doctors’ appointments difficult. After completing one-to-one sessions with a Digital Health Champion volunteer she has been able to learn how to do these tasks, and more. She shared that joining the sessions has given her so much more freedom and confidence in herself, and she is now able to be much more independent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s not only the learners that are benefitting from You Can Do IT! – the volunteers have also shared how fulfilling they find it:

“Getting involved with the project has been immensely beneficial as it has given me a much needed sense of purpose, brought me into a very positive environment and given me the opportunity to meet a wide range of very friendly people.” – Jonathan, Digital Health Champion

Moving forward, Beds RCC will be continuing to run the You Can Do IT! sessions and help more people facing digital exclusion in Bedfordshire. By providing digital training, resources and support, the charity aim to empower even more individuals and communities to help each other, and themselves, use technology with increased confidence.

How can I get more information?

If you are interested in finding out more for either yourself, a friend or a family member or wish to receive more information on how to become a Digital Health Volunteer and help enable others in your community:

Advertisement

Advertisement