Bedfordshire Police commissioner hands out £89k for road safety to Sharnbrook, Elstow and Renhold councils

The Office of Police and Crime Commissioner has awarded £89,000 for road safety in Bedfordshire with plans this year for a further £100,000 investment.

A number of parish and town councils bid into the scheme - and among others, the initial funding has gone to:

Bolnhurst and Keysoe

Sharnbrook

Sharnbrook Council

Renhold Parish Council

Elstow Parish Council

Meppershall Council