Bedfordshire Police commissioner hands out £89k for road safety to Sharnbrook, Elstow and Renhold councils
There will be a further £100k investment later this year
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:43 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:44 pm
The Office of Police and Crime Commissioner has awarded £89,000 for road safety in Bedfordshire with plans this year for a further £100,000 investment.
A number of parish and town councils bid into the scheme - and among others, the initial funding has gone to:
Bolnhurst and Keysoe
Sharnbrook Council
Renhold Parish Council
Elstow Parish Council
Meppershall Council
The second round of bids will open in the autumn.