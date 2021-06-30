Bedfordshire Police commissioner hands out £89k for road safety to Sharnbrook, Elstow and Renhold councils

There will be a further £100k investment later this year

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 12:44 pm

The Office of Police and Crime Commissioner has awarded £89,000 for road safety in Bedfordshire with plans this year for a further £100,000 investment.

A number of parish and town councils bid into the scheme - and among others, the initial funding has gone to:

Bolnhurst and Keysoe

Sharnbrook

Sharnbrook Council

Renhold Parish Council

Elstow Parish Council

Meppershall Council

The second round of bids will open in the autumn.

Bedfordshire Police