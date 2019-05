Police have arrested two men after a stabbing on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Force made an announcement on its official Twitter feed after a stabbing in Flitwick on Bank Holiday Monday May 6.

The police statement said: "We were called at 5.55am to a report that a man had been stabbed in St Marks Close. He is currently in hospital in and a stable condition."

Anyone with information that could help a police investigation should call 101 quoting reference 47 of 6 May.