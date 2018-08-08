Bedfordshire Police are ‘improving’ at recording crime, says report

Beds Police are getting better at recording reported crimes - but still have “much work to do” when it comes to violent crime.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)this week published an assessment on the accuracy of crime recording by the force.

Beds Police had an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’, the third best out of four possible ratings.

The study found that Beds Police records 90.4 per cent of recorded crime, meaning around 4,800 crimes reported by the public each year do not get recorded.

The rates vary between different types fo crime. Only 86.3 per cent of reported violent crimes were recorded, meaning that over 1,800 reports are not logged.

But 94.4 per cent of reported sex offences were recorded, equal to around 60 not being recorded.

HM Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: “I am pleased to see that Bedfordshire Police has made good progress since our last crime data integrity inspection in 2014.”

>bedfordtoday.co.uk