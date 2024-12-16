Bedfordshire homebuilder donates to Bedford Blues Foundation

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes has donated £800 to Bedford Blues Foundation’s sponsor a student scheme, which aims to help disadvantaged students in a non-conventional classroom setting develop core skills.

Bedford Blues Foundation is the charitable arm of Bedford Blues and its sponsor a student programme works with young children across Bedfordshire to deliver a range of different programmes.

The scheme creates bespoke lessons for schools and children that aims to incorporate messages through practical sessions both inside the classroom and outside on the field with the goal of improving confidence, resilience and behaviour back in school.

Mike Adamson, fundraising manager at Bedford Blues Foundation, said: “We were really pleased when we found out Mulberry Homes was donating to our charity, it is great to see businesses recognise charities in the local community.

“The donation from Mulberry Homes will help us continue the work we do within the community, and will help sponsor a student to find alternative learning paths through The Blues Foundation.”

Sophie Leathley, senior brand and marketing manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are delighted to have supported The Bedford Blues Foundation and help them with their sponsor a student programme.

“At Mulberry Homes, we think it is important to support local charities near to the communities we build, and we hope our donation can ensure that The Bedford Blues Foundation can carry on their vital work.”

With developments in Bedfordshire at Ravensden Park and The Grange at Roxton, Mulberry Homes is building a variety of homes in hand-picked locations, suitable for a variety of buyers.

Ravensden Park and The Grange at Roxton are stunning developments, comprised of three, four and five-bedroom homes. To find out more about Ravensden Park, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/ravensden-park/overview/ or call 0333 121 1020. For The Grange at Roxton, visit mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-roxton/overview/ or call 0333 121 1050.

For more information on The Bedford Blues Foundation, visit www.bluesfoundation.org.uk/, and for its sponsor a student scheme head to www.bluesfoundation.org.uk/sponsor-a-student