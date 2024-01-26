Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue first service in the UK to use new technology to keep firefighters safe
Firefighters have been training using the new breathing apparatus, supplied by MSA, and are now ready to use them to respond to incidents.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer Jason Tai, who led the project to replace the kit, said: “Safety is paramount for us and making this investment, supported by updating our procedures and processes, gives us the reassurance that we are doing everything we can to look after our firefighters.”
The fire and rescue service also changed its air cylinders to ultralight-weight cylinders. Jason added: “Reducing the weight of the cylinder by more than four kilograms, which will maximise comfort and reduce the demands on firefighters.”
As well as breathing apparatus, the teams have new replacement TAIT fire ground radios which work with the equipment to further aid the teams.