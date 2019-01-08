Bedfordshire companies win at business awards

Bedfordshire businesses walked away with five winning titles at the SME National Business Awards.

The awards recognise the hardworking winners who form the backbone of the small and medium enterprises operating across the UK.

The awards ceremony was held at Wembley Stadium, in front of a national audience of business innovators and influencers.

Double winners on the evening Bullseye Food Packaging took home both the SME National Exporter of the Year and SME National Green Award titles.

Bullseye director Peter Jones said the double win was “totally unexpected”.

He added: “The whole team were delighted.

“This was a wonderful reward for all of the team’s hard work and capped off a fabulous night at the awards evening.”

Maxwells Professional Hair & Beauty won the title of Wembley and Delaware North Service Excellence.

Company spokesman Sarah Purbrick said: “Our aim is to exceed expectations.

“To win the service excellence award means a lot to all of us at the salon and really represents what we believe in as a company.”

Fratelli Italian Restaurant, with locations in Ampthill and Woburn, took the title of SME National Restaurant of the Year.

The SME National Business Awards 2019 will launch on Tuesday March 5.

Further information on the awards, including entry criteria can be found at www.smenationalbusinessawards.co.uk