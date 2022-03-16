Bedfordshire ceremony honours residents awarded New Year Honours

Bedfordshire people recognised in the New Year Honours list received their award in at a special ceremony held at Putteridge Bury, this week.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Helen Nellis brought together the recipients to celebrate their success, and to learn about the work behind their achievements. At the same ceremony, the Lord-Lieutenant presented an MBE and British Empire Medals to six Bedfordshire recipients on behalf of HM The Queen.

Dignitaries present included the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Eric Masih, the Mayor of Luton Cllr Mahmood Hussain, the Chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council Cllr Brian Saunders, Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson, Deputy Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst and Town Mayors of Shefford, Dunstable and Leighton-Linslade. They were joined by recipients’ family members and friends to hear details about their achievements which were read out by the Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire with Vice Lord-Lieutenant Chris Sharwood-Smith MBE, Andrew Wallis MBE DL and Lord-Lieutenant Cadets

All the recipients were honoured and celebrated, and those awarded the BEM and MBE who were presented with their medals were:

Ms Jenny Coles CBE, for services to Children's Social Care.

Mrs Deborah Inskip OBE DL, for services to the community in Bedfordshire, particularly during Covid-19.

Councillor James Jamieson OBE, for services to Local Government.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire with BEM recipient Niki Iles

Professor Alan Cottenden MBE, for services to Sufferers of Incontinence.

Mr David Jonathan MBE, for services to Community Cohesion and Interfaith Relations in Luton, Bedfordshire.

Mr Paul Mackin MBE, for services to Local Government.

Mr Charan Sekhon MBE, for services to Charity, Diversity and the Environment, particularly during Covid-19.

Mrs Caroline Coster MBE, for services to Education in Bedfordshire and to Charity in Africa.

Mr Paul Latimer BEM, for services to the community in Leighton Buzzard Bedfordshire during Covid19.

Muhammad Kamil Ali BEM, for services to Education.

Rosemary George BEM, for services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire during Covid-19.

Nikki Iles BEM, for services to Music.

Cathryn Legg BEM, for services to the community in Luton, Bedfordshire particularly during Covid-19.

Nicola Perfect BEM, for services to the community in Riseley, Bedfordshire particularly during Covid-19.