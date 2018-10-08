Bedfordshire cadets are commissioned by Lord Lieutenant

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, has appointed cadets who will support her in carrying out her duties over the next year.

This year’s cadets, pictured with Mrs Nellis, are from left, Cadet Corporal Elodie Pierlot from Flitwick & Ampthill Sea Cadets; Cadet Colour Sergeant Caleb Savery, Bedford Modern School Combined Cadet Force; Police Cadet Cindy Ziu, Bedfordshire Police; Cadet Warrant Officer Ella Legg, Luton Airport Air Training Corps; Cadet Sergeant Florence Cordell, Beds & Herts Army Cadet Force; Cadet Corporal Alissa Morgan, St John Ambulance; Fire Cadet Jasmin Khanom, Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Speaking after the commissioning the Lord-Lieutenant said: “It is a great privilege to welcome my new Lord-Lieutenant Cadets to the Lieutenancy Team. They have been chosen because of the high standards they have achieved across a range of activities and, importantly, because of the contribution they make to helping us build strong communities. They are great role models for all of our young people and remind us of what a positive and important part young people play in the well-being of our county.”

There were a host of dignitaries present at the ceremony in Dunstable including the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Julian Polhill, Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller, Deputy Chief Constable Garry Forsyth and the President of St John’s Ambulance Anthony Duggan. They were joined at the ceremony by cadets’ family members.