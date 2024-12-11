Bedfordshire businessman and charity leader steps down after 50 years of service

Mick Callanan

Mick Callanan, Managing Director of Connolly Homes Ltd and Chair of the Connolly Foundation (UK) is stepping down after 50 years’ service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Connolly Foundation is a major charity In Bedfordshire that has given more than £13 million to local organisations and causes that support young and older people in the county.

Mick began at Connolly Homes in 1975 as a trainee and worked his way up through the company, and as Managing Director became a trusted friend and advisor to the company's founder, Michael Connolly, as well as an inspirational leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Michael Connolly left the shares of his business to the charity he founded, the Connolly Foundation, it was Mick who took the reins and lead the Foundation through its early years, introducing the grants and bursaries for which the Foundation has become well known. He leaves the Foundation with a clear understanding of the legacy and wishes of Michael Connolly.

Mick will continue to advise the group on property matters. Simon White steps in as Chair of the Foundation and David Oldham steps up as Chief Executive of the Foundation and Director of Connolly Homes.