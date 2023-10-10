Bedford's YouthTV in crowdfunding campaign to support youth-driven programming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

YouthTV – a Bedford youth-focused television project – has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the creation of new and innovative programming for young people.

As a team of young people dedicated to amplifying the voices of young people, YouthTVis committed to creating content that reflects the diverse experiences and perspectives of today's youth. With the support of its viewers and community, it produces high-quality programming that empowers and inspires the next generation of leaders.

The funds raised through this campaign will aim to cover its running costs just under £2,000 and will go towards developing and producing new shows, features, and other content highlighting the issues and topics that matter most to young people. From social justice and activism to mental health and wellness, YouthTV is committed to providing a platform for young people to learn, encourage and enjoy themselves.

Urban Judge, founder & youth CEO of YouthTV, said: "I believe that we (young people) have the power to change the world, and we want to support them in every way we can. With the help of our community, we can continue to create programming that reflects our town and its young people, culture and beauty.”

To support YouthTV's crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/youthtvcrowdfunder2023