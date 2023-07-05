News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Bedford's Queens Park Muslim community comes together to celebrate Eid al-Adha

The community celebrated on June 29
By Majid KhanContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST

Muslims in Bedford’s Queen’s Park came together to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

The mosque in Westbourne Road welcomed members of the community, where chairman Mr Kazim, councillor Mohammed Musad, Mr Sufi Javed and Mr Butt gave a huge Eid Mubark to the community and Muslims around the globe.

The Eid Khutba was said and prayed by Imaam Ayaaz. The first Eid prayer was at 8.30am led by Imaam Abdul Razaaq, with the second at 9.45am.

Celebrating Eid in Queens ParkCelebrating Eid in Queens Park
Celebrating Eid in Queens Park
Most Popular

Unfortunately, plans for the second prayer to be held in Allen Park were abandoned due to rain.

Thanks go to Bedfordshire Police's PCSO Mr Raj who attended.

Celebrating Eid at BedfordMasjadCelebrating Eid at BedfordMasjad
Celebrating Eid at BedfordMasjad
Related topics:BedfordQueen's Park