Bedford's Queens Park Muslim community comes together to celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims in Bedford’s Queen’s Park came together to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

The mosque in Westbourne Road welcomed members of the community, where chairman Mr Kazim, councillor Mohammed Musad, Mr Sufi Javed and Mr Butt gave a huge Eid Mubark to the community and Muslims around the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eid Khutba was said and prayed by Imaam Ayaaz. The first Eid prayer was at 8.30am led by Imaam Abdul Razaaq, with the second at 9.45am.

Celebrating Eid in Queens Park

Unfortunately, plans for the second prayer to be held in Allen Park were abandoned due to rain.

Thanks go to Bedfordshire Police's PCSO Mr Raj who attended.