The team at Cauldwell Medical Centre (CMC) have received a national award in recognition of their work to increase cervical screening among vulnerable groups.

They were named winners in the Excellence in Patient Communication category of the Primary Care Impact Awards.

CMC, based on the south wing of Bedford Hospital, elevated cervical screening uptake in vulnerable groups through a Quality Improvement (QI) initiative.

The project surpassed its target with 80% uptake in the 50-64 age bracket and reached 72% for those aged 25-49.

The practice is part of East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) which also provides NHS mental health and community health services in Bedford Borough.

Julie Roye, ELFT's head of nursing for primary care, said, “I am happy to see such widespread recognition and applause for the hard craft and dedication of the team over at the Cauldwell Medical Centre with ELFT.

“The Primary Care Impact Awards help spotlight the remarkable work of medical teams across the country. The centre winning highly commended reflects their hard work and goodwill,” she added.

“Congratulations to the entire team at Cauldwell Medical Centre.”

The CMC cervical screening programme team improved uptake by analysing weekly baseline data and by bringing together staff and patients for a focussed discussion to understand the issues, especially in the non-English speaking community.

Specific changes included translation for non-English speakers and staff education in cultural awareness and attitudes toward cervical screening.