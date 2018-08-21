Bedford Youth Opera return to the stage next week

After last year’s sell-out production of Pirates of Penzance, Bedfordshire Youth Opera returns in triumph to celebrate Bernstein’s centenary with his operetta, Candide, based on the novella by Voltaire.

The story centres on a young innocent Candide, who has been brought up believing the philosophy ‘All’s for the best, in the best of all possible worlds’.

His forbidden love for an aristocrat’s daughter, Cunegonde, results in his banishment and sets him off on a journey of discovery around the world searching for his lost love. Along the way he undergoes many mishaps forcing him to reassess his previously optimistic outlook.

This comic operetta, with dark undertones, will be brought vividly to life by this versatile cast of youngsters under the dynamic leadership of Fred Broom, who is joined this year by Ben Bottone and Lottie Bagnall in proving once again what fantastic home grown talent this company has to offer.

Tickets are available from The Place at £16, concession £12 if you’re young or unemployed.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354 321 during office hours to secure your seat at this fantastic show running from 28 August to 1 September 2018.