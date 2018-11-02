Bedford woman suffering Motor Neurone Disease is fundraising to find a cure

A Bedford woman diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease earlier this year is busy raising funds and awareness.

Debbie Burrells has been losing her voice as the disease takes over and now needs help walking.

But she is carrying on with planning her next fundraiser - A Cruise Night on January 12 at The Bedford Swan Hotel.

Debbie will be a familiar face to many in Bedford for being part of a well-known local family (Kitcheners Marina and Garage) and one who worked in many of the best shops in town over the years.

She said: “I need people’s help to shout out about raising awareness of MDM as my voice is gradually getting weaker and will eventually totally go. Let’s find a cure for this awful terminal illness.”

Although plagued with cute exhaustion and severe muscle weakness which often confines her to a wheelchair, Debbie is determined to carry on and thanks all those who are helping her.

One of her recent fundraisers was a cake sale at St Paul’s Church which raised around £1,000 for the MND Association (www.mndassociation.org).

Debbie and friends are now planning the cruise-themed fundraising event, generously supported by The Bedford Swan Hotel, to add to the pot.

She said: “Not only are we helping to raise awareness of MND but on a personal note the events keep me focused. I cannot give up and will not let this defeat from me raising awareness of MND, hence I am already working on this next big event, God willing.

“The cruise themed event (many fab memories for me) will have lots going on including a steel band, Bedford sea cadets, fun casino table, top tombola, raffle and a typical cruise ship-style delicious spread.”

If anyone would like to get involved please email Deborah21@virginmedia.com