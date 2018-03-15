Bedford Town Band launch project to find a new home

Bedford Town Band is making an appeal to the community for a new permanent home for rehearsals and storing equipment.

Since its formation in 1894, the band has rehearsed at various venues around Bedford and Kempston, and entering brass band competitions across the UK, proudly carrying the town’s name and Eagle symbol.

The Bedford Town Band organisation, which achieved charitable status last year, now supports three brass bands - Bedford Town Band, Bedford Town Concert Brass and Bedford Town Progress Brass.

The band management feel the time is now right to look towards finding its own premises for rehearsals and the storage of all the equipment and music required to support the bands.

The band is looking for a long term lease on a suitable building or plot of land on which to erect a suitable building.

For a major project of this nature, the band says it will be seeking to work with the local authority and any local companies and organisations willing and able to help.

Grant funding will also be sought and the band is working with Brass Band England to explore the various funding opportunities that may be available to bands for major capital projects.

The band would be pleased to hear from any local companies, organisations or people who can help in anyway with this major project. If you feel you your company or organisation is in a position to offer help or advice please contact the band via email at administrator@bedfordtownband.org.uk

Last year the band received a legacy from the estate of former member Roger Nicholls and decided to use the money towards the purchase of all-weather uniform jackets to ensure all members are dressed appropriately for performances outdoors.

To enable the purchase to go ahead, the band applied to the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation General Fund for a grant. In December, the BLCF General Fund awarded a grant of £1,000 to the band for this purpose.

Look out for the bands performing this year in their new jackets, ‘funded by the BLCF General Fund’ and Roger’s legacy.

A spokesman said: “Bedford is a multi-cultural town and the band would very much like to reflect this in its playing membership.

“British style brass bands may not be widespread in Italy, Asia, Poland, Eastern Europe but the band would love to hear from people from the different ethnic communities of the town who may be interested in playing in a traditional British brass band. We welcome players of all abilities. We can offer opportunities of playing from beginner to national contesting level. We are in a position to teach beginners of all ages, with the imminent relaunch of our Brass Academy.”

For details of how you can support the band with funding visit http://bedfordtownband.org.uk/ or email administrator@bedfordtownband.org.uk