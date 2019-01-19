Bedford Town Band compete at first contest of their 125th anniversary year

Bedford Town Band tuned up for a busy 125th anniversary year with their first competition for 2019, the Butlins Mineworkers Contest in Skegness.

The contest held on Saturday, January 12, gave the band the opportunity to compete with other groups from across the country, and promote the musical talent of Bedford to a large and welcoming audience, who turn out for this event which marks the start of the brass banding year.

The band used the event as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming regional contest in Stevenage, at which they plan to do the town proud.

During the 125th anniversary year the band will be hosting and performing at a large number of events around the town and beyond. The highlight of these will be on Saturday, April 6, when the band will take over the Corn Exchange for a day of musical workshops, culminating in a concert in the evening featuring all 60-plus players, and drawing of a special prize raffle.

Details are to be finalised and will include special guest soloists and contributions from other bands in the Bedford area.

Everyone is welcome to join in for this event, both for the morning sessions and the evening concert.

There will be opportunities throughout the day to meet members of the band, learn more about brass music, and try out playing an instrument. Full details will be available on the band’s website www.bedfordtownband.org.uk nearer the time.

Bedford Town Band always welcomes new players. As a large organisation the band is able to accommodate players of all abilities and experience, from complete beginners right up to national standard. Please visit the website for more information, or speak to any of the players at one of the band’s performances.