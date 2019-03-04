Bedford thug tried to strangle ex-partner and threatened to stab her friend with two knives

A jealous thug from Bedford has been jailed after a vicious attack on his ex-partner and her friend.

James Foster, 28, of High Street, was sentenced on Friday at Luton Crown Court after being found guilty of making threats to kill, assault and criminal damage.

James Foster

At around 6.45am on Friday, December 21, Foster went into the back garden of the house in Butely Road, Luton, where his ex-partner and a man were smoking. On seeing the woman’s friend, Foster became angry, and threatened to stab him, so the pair went into the house but Foster barged his way in after them.

Once inside, he attacked the woman and tried to strangle her but she managed to fight him off. He also pushed the man against the wall and threatened him with two knives.

During the ordeal, Foster stamped on the victim’s tablet computer, threw a Christmas tree across the room, stabbed a fridge with a knife and punched through a glass panel in a door.

He took clothing and a bottle of vodka before leaving. The pair called the police and he was arrested.

Foster denied the charges but was found guilty and sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

DC Mirian Khajavelidze said: “We are fortunate that both victims were not badly injured, but Foster’s enraged actions terrified them, putting them in genuine fear for their lives.

“Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and we are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice.

“We are also dedicated to supporting victims of violence and encouraging them to speak out, so that we can provide help, investigate and bring offenders like Foster to justice.”

