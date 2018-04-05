Bedford teenager wins VIP Aussie Grand Prix for trip for just 95p

A teenager won a week-long trip Down Under to see the Australian Grand Prix – all for just 95p.

Eighteen-year-old Vincent Rustill, from Bedford, had lodged the miniscule monetary bid for a Grand Prix Experience package on an online auction website called Lifestyle Bids.

MBTC Aussie GP winner

Vincent had made the outrageous bid for the package which included flights, seven nights in five star accommodation and to see the Aussie Grand Prix.

And it wasn’t just for himself... the bid covered his dad, too!

Vincent was shellshocked when he realised what he had bought for less than one Pound.

Accompanied by his dad, who is a lifelong-Grand Prix fan, they both flew to Melbourne, to watch Lewis Hamilton defend his Grand Prix world title by winning the Australian Grand Prix.

Vincent and his dad stayed in a five-star hotel for the week and witnessed the racing from the front row.

They also had access to the pits and managed to get up close to some of the cars.

Vincent said: “When I got the call saying I had the lowest unique price, I was absolutely stunned.

“All I had to do was visit the auction website Lifestyle Bids and place the lowest unique price for the package that nobody else had entered – it was that simple.

“I’m a Grand Prix fan, but nothing compared to my dad who lives and breathes Grand Prix, so to be able to take him to Melbourne and having a five-star hotel to stay in for the week and getting to see the Grand Prix, seated so close to the action, was a truly amazing experience.”

The boss of Lifestyle Bids, chief executive Reginald Larry-Cole, said: “All the team at Lifestyle Bids are delighted for Vincent.

“Anybody can have a go. Why just dream of how the one percent live, when you can bid your affordable lowest unique bid to enjoy the same experience.

“It is a simple process of buying into an auction room and making your free bids throughout the auction period.

“At the end of each auction the lowest unique bidder will be announced. It’s that simple.”