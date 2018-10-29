Bedford teacher bids farewell after 39 years

One of the longest serving teachers in Bedford has retired after more than 39 years.

Wendy Cooper has been at Biddenham School since it opened as John Howard Upper in 1979. She was one of only 16 members of staff at the brand new school, which originally had just 200 students.

Wendy was appointed head of girls PE and worked alongside former Bedford Blues president Gareth Davis, who was head of boys PE.

Wendy said: “The experience of opening a new school is something I will never forget. I have carried out a number of different job roles over the years including head of year, head of sixth form and acting deputy head.”

Wendy, who also taught a number of subjects such as religious studies, business studies and sociology, added: “I became the examination officer in 2000 and now after 19 years in that role feel it is time to retire.”

David Bailey, head teacher, said: “Wendy Cooper has been a Biddenham stalwart over the past 39 years - the like and longevity of which we will never see again. Her contribution to the school and community over that time is immeasurable and I can’t thank her enough. She and Gareth Davies went on to lay the foundations for the present day excellence in sport. She will be sorely missed.”