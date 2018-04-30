Bedford stilt runner recaptures her world record in London marathon

Bedford-born Michelle Frost, a stilt running athlete, recaptured her world record at this year’s London Marathon.

She took two hours off her 2008 world record time to beat the previous holder’s by a 13-minute whisker. It has still to be confirmed by the Guinness

Book of World Records.

Michelle, who practically lives on her stilts, was the first to set the world record in 2008 when she completed the London Marathon in 8 hours 25 minutes. Four years

later her record was beaten by Hammersmith brother and sister George and Charley Phillips who crossed the line in 6 hours 50 minutes. Now Michelle has reclaimed her

record in a time of 6 hours 37 minutes and 38 seconds.

All Michelle wanted was a cooling drink as she crossed the finishing line in front of Buckingham Palace in what the organisers say was scorching heat that touched 23C.

The former Wootton Upper School pupil, who found out she was a natural on stilts at the age of 12, was running in aid of the MND Association a charity supporting those affected

by motor neurone disease. She said: “I’m so proud to be taking part in the London Marathon for #TeamMND and raising much needed awareness for the MND Association”

She has now raised £,2824.33 for her charity with her target of £3,000 just in sight. To donate to her charity go to: Justgiving.com/Michelle-Frost5.