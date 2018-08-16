Bedford Sixth Form students celebrate excellent set of A level results

Students at Bedford Sixth Form are celebrating an excellent set of A level results.

Overall pass rates are up, with grades up and 25 out of 29 subjects achieved with 100% pass rate.

Lia Forde

Some of the successful candidates include:

> Lia Forde of Houghton Conquest who is off to Russell Group University of Nottingham to study for a Masters in Neuro Science.

> Peter Mason of Shefford, is off to Russell Group University in Nottingham to study Computer Science.

> Kyran Masters, 18, from Luton beat tough competition to get a Degree Apprenticeship with Vodaphone after getting A star, A and B grades.

Jennifer Ollett

> Jennifer Ollett is off to Sheffield University to study Computer Science with 2 As and a B grade.

> Elizabeth Sullivan-Walker of Kempston is off to Russell Group Exeter after getting 2 A stars and an A.

Kyran Masters

Peter Mason