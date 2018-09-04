Bedford singers join Phoenix Chorus to represent UK in St Louis, USA

Five Bedford singers are joining women from all around the area to represent the UK in St Louis, USA.

Among them are Donna Milligan and Joanna Hyne who are members of Phoenix Chorus, the Potton-based Female Barbershop Chorus who were silver medallists at the national competition at The Sage in Newcastle, and will be competing against Choruses from around the world in the Sweet Adelines International Barbershop Competition in October.

Phoenix perform carefully-crafted arrangements in four-part close harmony, as well as songs from popular West End musicals and films and contemporary songs by the likes of Adele and Queen.

Previously the chorus have performed at The Royal Albert Hall and Westminster Cathedral, all the way to the bright lights of Las Vegas and Honolulu collecting medals and awards along the way.

As part of their preparation, and to celebrate their 40th year, they have an Anniversary Show at the Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage on Saturday, September 22.Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office at https://www.gordon-craig.co.uk/ or call 01438 363200

