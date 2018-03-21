Bedford school wins national award for outstanding results

A school in Bedford has won a national education award after achieving results that were among the best in the country.

Sharnbrook Academy has been awarded a prestigious SSAT Educational Outcomes Award after coming in the top 20 per cent of non-selective schools nationally for attainment in GCSEs last year.

The accolade acknowledged the school’s outstanding results and commitment to excellent teaching.

To determine the winners, the SSAT (the Schools, Students and Teachers network) collected data from the Department of Education and Ofsted, analysing it to identify the highest performing schools across a range of measures.

The winning academy is part of the Sharnbrook Academy Federation (SAF), which has five strong primary and secondary academies, the SAF Teaching School Alliance and SAF Pilgrim Partnership Initial Teacher Training.

Peter Rattu, Principal of Sharnbrook Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of all our brilliant students and staff who work so hard to achieve the outstanding results that led to this national recognition.

“The awards ceremony next term will be a great chance to celebrate this achievement and we are now very much looking forward to achieving another set of excellent results this year.”

Sue Williamson, Chief Executive of SSAT, said: “This recognises an important aspect of the school’s work, but, as we know, there is much more to recognise in a good school like Sharnbrook Academy.

“SSAT is pleased to recognise the quality of leadership and the hard work of all staff to ensure the success of every child.”