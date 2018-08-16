Bedford School Sixth Form success stories

Bedford School is celebrating fine results again as the 2018 year group pass on to a range of wonderful destinations across the UK and the world.

With over three-quarters of A-Level and International Baccalaureate pupils achieving A*- B grades, it was a day of great excitement and anticipation as the current UCAS cohort took up places at leading universities—almost 80% of boys, for the third year running, gained places at Russell Group universities, including Oxford and Cambridge.

MBTC Bedford School A levels

Oliver Graham earned a scholarship to the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. He is one of several pupils who chose to study abroad in the USA, Germany and Denmark.

Kieran Duxbury underwent intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy between December and May to treat a cancerous pituitary tumour. Kieran kept up his studies from a hospital bed and achieved the grades required to go to Worcester to read Sociology. He is also celebrating the all-clear from doctors.

Harrison Burgoine took an alternative route to university, receiving an impressive five unconditional degree-level apprenticeship offers before opting for the apprenticeship with high-end construction company, Walter Lilly & Co Ltd. Harrison will spend one day of his working week reading Construction at London South Bank University.

Connor Sheridan takes three gold medals for British Rowing to read Business and Marketing at Oxford Brookes.

Archie Young-Lee, who is already a member of the London Schools’ Symphony Orchestra, will study Trombone at the Royal Northern College of Music, a leading international conservatoire with a reputation for attracting talented musicians from all over the world.

Jaynil Patel, a finalist in the national ARTiculation Art prize, achieved outstanding IB results in Maths, English and History at Higher Level, and Spanish, Art and Biology at Standard Level. Jaynil will read History at Christ Church College, Oxford.

Ethan Vernon takes three strong A-Levels to sit alongside his cycling success at the Commonwealth Games this Easter.

Chris and Ed Lamb ensured their passage to Oxford and Cambridge to read Classics and Education respectively after taking a gap year. The twins will no doubt appear in a boat or two!

Hoffer Tsang, the school organist, takes a Piano Diploma and 3 A* grades to read Engineering at Imperial.

Ignatius Ip’s outstanding set of results in Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology will see him read Medicine at Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London, setting him firmly on the road to becoming a doctor.

Bedford School Head Master, James Hodgson, said, “This has been a delightful and multi-talented year group, whose achievements are testament to their hard work and determination. They leave Bedford School with happy memories, life-long friends, and exciting times ahead. We wish them well and look forward to sharing their progress in the years to come.”