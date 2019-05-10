Bedford school reportedly sends letter to parents over attempted child abductions

Haynes Lower School in Bedford has reportedly sent a letter to parents warning of attempts to lure children into a white transit van.

According to a post by a parent on the Wilstead Community Facebook group, Haynes Lower has sent a letter out urging people to contact police immediately if they see anything suspicious.

Haynes Lower School, Bedford

The letter reportedly says: "Dear parents and carers, it has been brought to our attention that a white transit van has been seen in the area over the last few days and attempts have been made to lure children into the van.

"We all take our children's safety incredibly seriously and whilst we do not wish to cause any alarm, may we remind everyone to be watchful.

"If you see a white transit van and any suspicious activity, please report this to police."

The post about the letter, which we are yet to confirm with the school, went out on Wednesday evening (May 8).

The Facebook post which claimed a letter has been sent to parents

We will also be seeking confirmation from Bedfordshire Police over the claims.

More on this as we get it.