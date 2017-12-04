Bedford Santa Dash raises funds for Keep Children’s Hospice

The family of a Bedford boy who died were behind a call for people to get into the festive spirit and support Bedford’s 5km Santa Run in his memory.

And they were not let down with more than 300 runners of all ages taking part on Sunday.

MBTC Santa dash

The event, along Bedford Embankment, raised funds for Keech children’s Hospice.

Harry Russell died at Keech Hospice Care, Bedfordshire’s children’s hospice, in November 2015 when he was just three years old.

His mum Julie, dad Mark, and sister Ella, wanted everyone to don a Santa suit and support the charity which cared for him.

Julie said: “Keech Hospice Care’s Santa Run is amazing and our family’s annual tradition. Keech cared for Harry and helped us to make so many memories before he died and they’re still supporting us now.

MBTC Santa dash

“In his short life, Harry had to cope with both physical and mental disabilities including hearing and vision loss, epilepsy, breathing problems and being fed through a tube.

“Our handsome Harry had the most beautiful soul and smile. He taught us how to make every moment count. Santa Run is the perfect positive event not only to remember Harry, but to raise precious funds and awareness for our local children’s hospice.

“The Embankment has always been a special place for us, as we would often walk Harry along the river in his wheelchair, so we know he was with us every step of the way on Sunday.”

To donate funds visit www.keech.org.uk/santarun.

MBTC Santa dash

Photos by June Essex