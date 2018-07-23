Bedford’s Vue cinema marks its first anniversary

Bedford’s seven-screen venue has celebrated its first successful year as part of the Bedford Riverside Scheme. To mark the occasion, a celebratory cake was cut with MP Mohammad Yasin and Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson present.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “It’s been fantastic to have a town centre cinema back in Bedford, so I’m delighted to wish Vue Bedford a happy first anniversary. If Bedford town centre is to continue to thrive in the future, it needs to be attractive not just for retail but also leisure, culture and more. Vue Bedford has a key role in that vision being fulfilled, so it’s been great to see it attracting so many people into town to enjoy the latest film releases in the heart of Bedford town centre.”

Bedford and Kempston MP, Mohammad Yasin, said: “I was delighted to attend the Vue Bedford first anniversary celebrations. Riverside Bedford has brought so many benefits to the town, and Vue has been a big part of that success.”

The venue has seen thousands of movie fans come through the doors since opening to see blockbusters such as Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It has also hosted screenings of events including theatre performances live from the National Theatre in London.

General mamager, Scott Norgate, said: “We have enjoyed a fantastic first year here in Bedford and myself and the team have loved welcoming people to enjoy the best in big screen entertainment with us. With not-to-be-missed films including Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Incredibles 2 currently gracing our screens, and loads more fantastic films being released across the rest of 2018 there’s lots of great content for people to come and enjoy with us over the coming months.”