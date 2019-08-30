Bedford’s The Store offers a new green vision

‘Reduce, re-use, and re-fill’ – that is the philosophy behind a new Bedford shop.

The Store is run by Ro Heasman, and will aim to offer a zero-waste shopping experience.

Ro, who first moved to Bedford in 2010, came up with the idea when she spent a year living in the USA.

She said: “I saw people just putting everything in the same bin – rubbish, recycling, glass. And I’d never realised I cared so much about recycling until I couldn’t do it.

“It reached the point where I’d travel to go and recycle my waste, but people would tell me ‘It doesn’t work anyway – so don’t bother.’

“I started researching the topic, about how if we did away with packaging we wouldn’t even need to recycle.

“Zero-waste shops are few and far between, but the more I looked at it the more I thought ‘I think I can do this’.”

After returning to the UK in December, Ro began looking for properties, and received mentoring from The Prince’s Trust.

The store’s green ethos is not just centred around reducing waste but also sourcing products locally, ethically and sustainably wherever possible.

And that also applies to the store itself. Reclaimed wood has been used to create many of the fixtures and fittings, while the store offers free re-used jars for customers which have been donated and cleaned.

Ro added: “There will be everything from grains, nuts and seeds, to baking products, homeware such as soaps, showers gels and toothbrushes, to cleaning products to pasta and rice.

“We’ll sell flowers and fresh food too – which will be seasonal and local.”

The Store is in St Cuthbert’s Arcade, and will open its doors on Saturday (August 31).

Find out more at The Store’s Facebook page.