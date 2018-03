Bedford’s Swan hotel has been sold for a price believed to be in the region of £11.5million.

The 18th-century venue, which sits on The Embankment, has been bought by the Distinct Group which also owns the Cromwell Hotel and Rump and Wade brasserie in Stevenage.

As well as offering four-star rooms, the hotel caters for weddings, has a restaurant, and is a spa venue with treatments including Swedish massages, holistic facials and luxury manicures.