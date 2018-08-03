Bedford’s Allhallows multi-storey car park to open 24/7

Allhallows multi-storey car park is to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from Monday, August 6.

It will continue to offer free parking after 6pm so this move to extend opening hours will make it even easier for people to visit Bedford

town centre, and enjoy all that the night-time economy has to offer with pubs, bars, restaurants and the town centre cinema.

Bedford Borough Council has continued to invest in improving our car parks, including Allhallows itself undergoing a major refurbishment as part of the

regeneration of the Bedford Bus Station area. New car parks have also been opened to the public, most recently St Mary’s Gardens car park south of the river.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “The increased opening hours at Allhallows multi-storey car park is the latest in a series of initiatives to support our town centre, with

continued investment and improvement of our car parks, and a series of free parking offers throughout the week and at weekends.”