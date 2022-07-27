Bedford River Festival visitors hail brave hero who rescued young girl who fell into water

A man who rescued a young girl who fell into the water at Bedford River Festival has been branded a hero.

The incident took place at the weekend when, to the shock of onlookers, the girl fell out of an inflatable zorb into the river.

Alana Stevie White, who was among the thousands of people visiting the River Festival, witnessed what happened.

She posted on Facebook: “Yesterday afternoon at the river festival a young girl, around 8 years old, fell in the water out of one of the zorb rollers and an Irish gentlemen dived in to save her.

“We were just close by but he was a hero. I went and said well done as he wrung out his clothes. What an amazing man.”

Yasseen Taha Al-Nae'eb alao posted: “What an amazing act of bravery and kindness. Hats off.”

And Margaret Malloy said: “Congratulations to that brave man, he is a hero; still a lot of good people around, hope he gets recognition.”

Damaris Anderson added: “Well done dude. I’m sure the little one’s family is very grateful for your swift and competent actions.”

Janet Goodman, suggested the man is recognised with a medal for bravery.

She posted on Facebook: “What a selfless act of bravery. That river does have several risk factors for jumping in; undercurrents, underwater debris and weeds, any of which could have dragged them down.

"Yet still he went in and they both had a good outcome. He is a true hero. He certainly does deserve a medal for bravery. Well done Sir, whoever and wherever you are.”

Unique Waithe said: “Bless him he lost his phone jumping in. Honestly if he didn't jump in as quick as he did the outcome could have been devastating. Defo a hero.”

A Bedford Borough Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that a child fell into the river out of an inflatable zorb at this year’s River Festival.

“We’d like to record our thanks to the quick actions of the person and for their assistance.