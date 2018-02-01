Bedford pub hosts free tasting session with The Wandering Brewer

A free tasting session is being held at a Bedford pub as The Wandering Brewer returns to town.

The Wandering Brewer is hosting a free tasting session at the White Horse, Newham Avenue, Bedford, on Thursday, February 15 from 7pm, to give people a chance to hear how the project is influencing the beers that will be brewed at Charles Wells’ new Bedford brewery.

The tasting session will cover everything from the beers being made by The Wandering Brewer, the breweries they are going to work with, and how the project is helping to shape the next chapter in Charles Wells’ Bedford based brewing heritage.

Ian Jones, head brewer at Charles Wells, said: “We set up The Wandering Brewer Project to find out what other UK brewers are doing and what beer styles work best in our pubs, with feedback helping us to shape the direction of our new brewery. I’ll now be giving customers at The White Horse an insight into where we are with the project, who we’re collaborating with and how we’re already laying the foundation for those first brews at our new brewery.”

Guests on the night will be taken through a guided beer tasting with Ian and have a chance to speak to Ian directly about the Wandering Brewer Project and plans for the new brewery.

Wandering Brewer beers are currently exclusive to Charles Wells pubs with a new limited-edition collaboration brew being poured each month. Ian adds that the feedback has already been excellent

He said: “Four collaboration beers into our target of 22 and we’re getting some really positive results. Charles Wells pubs who have signed up to the project, including The White Horse, have all told us that their customers have loved each beer and each brew has sold out.”

So far Charles Wells have collaborated with XT Brewery, Bristol Beer Factory, Castle Rock and Titanic Brewery. There will be 22 beers released in total with customers and pub licensees giving feedback on each one. The feedback will then be used to influence beers brewed at the new brewery.

The event is free but will be ticketed. Tickets will be available from the bar at The White Horse or by calling 01234 409306 to book a place.

To find out more about The Wandering Brewer Project, visit www.WanderignBrewerProject.co.uk