Bedford prisoner faces charge involving human excrement

A 24-year-old prisoner has been charged with ‘administering’ human excrement at three other men near Bedford prison.

Jamie Blake, whose address was given in court as HMP Winchester in Hampshire, made his first appearance at Luton Magistrates Court on Monday.

He is charged with three counts of unlawfully and maliciously administering a poison or other destructive or noxious thing, namely human excrement, in Bedford on February 22.

The three victims have been named as Colin Hulatt, Robert Glaus and Kenneth Mooney.

Mr Blake is also charged with destroying HMP prison and civilian uniform, as well as destroying a black Regatta jacket to the value of £40 belonging to Colin Hulatt. He faces a fifth charge of possessing an offensive weapon in St Loyes Street, Bedford, on July 19.