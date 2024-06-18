Bedford train station

Bedford passengers are being warned of major disruption on the rail network today after a person was hit by a train at Leagrave Station this morning (June 18).

Bedfordshire Police are currently supporting British Transport Police “after a person was struck by a train at the south end of the station”.

Between Bedford and Luton, all four lines are blocked, with reduced trains, changes and cancellations expected until around 12pm. Services to and from London St Pancras are also affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thameslink said: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”