Bedford nurse struck off after touching patient’s breasts in A&E

A male nurse has been struck off after touching a patient’s breasts and making inappropriate comments about them in Bedford Hospital’s A&E department.

Gbadebo Olasunkanmi Alabi told the patient: “Your breasts are not too big and not too small” and asked her what bra size she was, a fitness to practise hearing was told.

When removing electrodes from the married woman’s chest, Mr Alabi then patted and squeezed her breast in a sexually motivated fashion, it was alleged.

The incident happened during a night shift in October 2015, when the patient was undergoing an ECG procedure in Folwell Ward, which is part of A&E.

At the time Mr Alabi was based on Howard Ward, a stroke unit, but regularly undertook bank shifts on other wards.

The hearing, conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, heard he was unchaperoned when he was examining the woman, known as Patient A.

Mr Alabi was described as a happily married man of previous good character and active in his church.

His defence was that Patient A had been given Tramadol and Buscopan and her sedated state had caused a “dreamlike state” and confusion.

However, the hearing found the patient to be a “confident, clear and credible witness”. Its report stated: “Her evidence was compelling and she did not embellish her account of the incident.”

Though Patient A agreed Mr Alabi had quite a strong accent, she told the panel she had no difficulty understanding what he was saying about her breasts. It was agreed the incident constituted misconduct .

“There was no clinical justification for you to pat and squeeze Patient A’s right breast as you did not have to attach anything to it,” the hearing concluded. “In the absence of any reasonable explanation for your behaviour, in the context of your inappropriate remarks about Patient A’s body and breast, the panel determined that it is more than likely that it was sexually motivated,” it added.

The NMC panel decided Mr Alabi should be struck off.

“Nurses occupy a position of privilege and trust in society and expected at all times to be professional.Patients and their families must be able to trust nurses with their lives and the lives of their loved ones,” said the report.