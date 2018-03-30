Bedford mum organises charity event in memory of daughter to benefit Moggerhanger hospice

A Bedford mother is organising a charity dinner, auction, raffle and music fundraiser in memory of her daughter and to support Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Ann Girdlestone’s daughter Melissa Jones sadly died last year having been cared for with “kindness and love” at St John’s in Moggerhanger.

Ann said: “Melissa had a very rare nerve cancer which gave her horrendous pain.

“She was at St John’s seven times to get her pain under control.

“My daughter trusted the doctors and other staff at St John’s who listened to everything she said.

“They helped her through a very difficult time with calmness and love.”

As well as the top class care the team at St John’s gave to Melissa, the ongoing support her family has received has been crucial at an extremely difficult time.

“I personally would not have coped if it had not been for everyone at the hospice,” said Ann.

“They looked after and cared for all the family and are still doing this, we cannot thank them enough for the work they do and would do anything to support them.”

As a way to thank the hospice, the family has organised The Red Robin Charity Fundraiser at the Sharnbrook Hotel, Bedford on May 5th 2018.

The evening event will include entertainment by award-winning magician Lewis Joss and singer Lisa Collier as well as a silent auction with funds raised going to the 15-bed hospice.

St John’s is there for people aged 18 and over who are living with conditions like cancer, heart failure and lung disease.

It costs £3.2m per year to run the hospice, which has to raise £1.8m to continue to provide care this year. For tickets (priced £35) to the Red Robin Charity Fundraiser contact Ann on 07856636290 or Linda on 07843197812