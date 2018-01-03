Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin gets behind campaign for sick employees

Calls to change the law and protect the right of people with terminal illnesses to carry on working have been backed by Bedford’s MP.

Mohammad Yasin has signed up to the ‘Dying to Work’ voluntary charter by the union TUC.

The Dying to Work campaign was set up following the case of Jacci Woodcook, a 58-year-old sales manager from Derbyshire, who was forced out of her job after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

And the Labour MP wants to convince local firms to sign up to the charter – which already has the backing from companies such as Legal & General, the Co-Op and Santander.

Mr Yasin said: “It is shocking to think that if people with terminal illnesses are dismissed or forced out of their jobs that their loved ones will lose the death in service payments that the employee has planned for and earned through a life-time of hard work.”