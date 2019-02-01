Bedford man ordered to pay nearly £14k for breaching building regulations

A builder has been ordered to pay £13,772,97 for breaching regulations which could have comprised fire safety at a property he was converting.

Mohammed Saleem, of Bromham Road, Bedford, pleaded guilty when the appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. (Jan 29)

Court news. EMN-150910-150125001

The court heard how Mr Saleem had not complied with a number of building regulations including some critical fire safety requirements while carrying out work to convert an existing office space into flats.

In passing sentence the court ordered Mr Saleem pay a fine of £10,000, two of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £170 and £1,602.97 in legal costs, totalling £13,772.97.

Cllr Colleen Atkins, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Regulatory Services at Bedford Borough Council, said: “This conviction confirms the seriousness with which we take failure to comply with building regulations.

“Building regulations set standards for the design and construction of buildings to ensure the safety and health for people in or about those buildings.

“The council will continue to take action against people undertaking unauthorised work or sub-standard work in the borough which poses a risk to occupants and the public.”

If you are considering building works on a property please visit www.bedford.gov.uk/buildingcontrol.