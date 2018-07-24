Bedford man jailed for attempted robbery of taxi driver with toy gun

A man has been jailed for four years after he held a toy gun covered in black tape to a taxi driver’s head and demanded money.

Craig Langley, 27, of Alamein Avenue, Bedford, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Tuesday) after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

The court heard that on Friday, April 13, Langley ordered a taxi from Bedford to Kempston and, on arrival at his destination, demanded the taxi driver give him money, threatening to shoot him if he didn’t comply.

Langley produced what appeared to be a black hand pistol, which he pointed to the taxi driver’s head. The driver explained he didn’t have any money to hand over and Langley left the vehicle empty handed.

He was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for the attempted robbery and 30 months for the imitation firearm offence, to run concurrently.

DC Aroop Nandre said: “This sentence goes to show how seriously the courts take imitation firearms being used to threaten and intimidate. We are pleased Langley will be unable to cause any further harm to the public.

“The taxi driver found himself in a vulnerable position and feared for his safety when he saw the firearm aimed at his head. He was understandably shaken following this ordeal and it took him sometime to deal with the shock before he came to the police. I cannot speak highly enough of the victim’s bravery in coming forward.”