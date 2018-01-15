Bedford man jailed for 12 years for string of offences committed across 3 counties

A 38-year-old man has been jailed following a string of offences that took place across Bedfordshire, Suffolk and Norfolk last year.

Deividas Zvironas of De Havilland Avenue, Bedford, was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment at Luton Crown Court last Friday (January 12).

He had previously pleaded guilty to 18 offences on January 4. These included seven offences in Bedfordshire, nine in Suffolk and two in Norfolk. A further two offences in Suffolk and two in Bedfordshire were also taken into consideration.

Zvironas was arrested on November 6, 2017, in Bedford after he had been circulated as a wanted person. He was subsequently charged in relation to three thefts, three burglaries, two robberies and an incident of fraud using a stolen bank card, all occurring in Lowestoft between 26 September and 8 October last year.

Zvironas was also charged with two robberies that took place in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk on 25 June and 11 October, and four burglaries and one attempted burglary in the Bedford and Kempston areas of Bedfordshire between 12 October and 26 October. He was also charged with one count of assault causing grievous bodily harm and one count of common assault, both relating to incidents occurring in Bedfordshire.

Detective Inspector Matt Adams, of East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, said: “Deividas Zvironas is a prolific criminal who travelled around three counties causing misery for numerous victims. His offending involved him deliberately targeting elderly and other vulnerable people.

“I would personally like to praise all the detectives that worked on this case in all three counties, as every effort was made to identify this individual and link him to this series of offences due to the threat his offending posed to the public.

“Although we took the lead for this enquiry in Suffolk, I am grateful for the support given to us by our colleagues in both Norfolk and Bedfordshire who I am sure, like us, will be satisfied with the sentence today.”