Bedford man in court over armed robbery

A man has appeared in court charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Charles Lee, 53, of Kathie Road, Bedford, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on Saturday (27 January).

This follows a robbery in Buckden, Cambs, on Tuesday, January 16.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Peterborough Crown Court on February 24.

A 44-year-old man from Bedford was also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery. He has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station on February 21.