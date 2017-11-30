Bedford man charged over pavement collision with pedestrian

An 18-year-old man has been charged following a collision between a car and a pedestrian on a footpath.

Maksims Boikovs, of no-fixed-address, was charged on Sunday with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bedford on Thursday (23 November).

Boikovs has also been charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on 2 January 2018.