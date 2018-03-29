Bedford man charged in connection with rape dating back nearly 20 years

A man has been charged in connection with a rape that took place in Bedford almost 20 years ago.

Donald Kargbo-Reffell, 49, of Princess Street, Clapham, appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, charged with the rape of a woman in Bromham Road, Bromham, on the evening of Tuesday, June 1 1999.

He has been bailed by the court pending a further court appearance on April 30.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit re-opened the investigation as part of a cold case review.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.