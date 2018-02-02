Bedford Hospitals charity celebrates its 30th anniversary

A charity that has provided £10million in vital funds for Bedford Hospital over the last 30 years has launched another fundraising campaign.

The Bedford Hospitals Charity launched a year of 30th anniversary celebrations at Bedford Modern School on Saturday by gathering an army of guests who have very generously supported the cause over the last three decades.

High Sheriff Vinod Tailor

Guests included many individual supporters, together with representatives of the organisations, businesses, trusts, and local groups that form the very supportive communities of Bedford and the neighbouring area.

Deborah Inskip, the chairman of the Bedford Hospitals Charity, concluded the event by announcing the launch of the 30th Anniversary ‘Half a Million’ Appeal to provide Bedford Hospital with elements including a Patient Entertainment System to bring the Hospital Radio Bedford back on to the wards, and several new and exciting items of diagnostic imaging and treatment equipment.

During 2018 the charity will aim to improve the patient experience by enhancing services that the NHS is able to offer.

Helen Nellis, Lord Lieutenant of Beds, thanked all those individuals and groups who have supported the charity over the years. She referred to the expected merger of Bedford Hospital with Luton & Dunstable Hospital and emphasised the need for people to become members of the new NHS Trust and so be able to vote for trust directors to represent the interests of the Bedford Hospitals area.

Brian Woodrow DL, OBE, the chairman of the charity’s trustees, described the wide scope of the many projects provided over the years. He said how £10 million raised by the local communities over the past 30 years has funded such major facilities as the Macmillan Primrose Unit and the Primrose Car Service, and the new £1 million MRI Scanner due to be delivered very soon.

Those attending included High Sheriff Vinod Tailor, Speaker of Bedford Borough Council Jade Uko, Paul Mead and colleagues of Michael R Peters, Harry Beard representing the Beard family and the Beard Group, Jude Cottam MBE, Mrs Molly Taylor MBE and Mrs Rene Garrard MBE. They heard from Ann Hadfield, who with her late husband James, held social events that led to what became the charity we know today.

> Visit www.bedford hospitalcharity.org.uk