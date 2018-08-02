Bedford Hospital unveils new £1m MRI scanner

Bedford Hospital has unveiled a new £1m state-of-the art MRI scanner which will offer an improved service for patients and staff.

The new scanner was funded by the Bedford Hospitals Charity, with Helen Nellis, Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire cutting the ribbon at a special ceremony on Monday.

Deborah Inskip,chairman of Bedford Hospitals Charity, said: “This new MRI equipment will give us a significant facility in diagnostic imaging ability not usual for a district general hospital.

“We are very proud and excited to have been able to bring such wonderful imaging technology to Bedford Hospital.”

The £1million investment is already improving services for patients.

Featuring cutting edge technology the new machine provides a high level of comfort while operating at reduced noise levels.

Its features of faster setting up time, superior imaging quality and 46 per cent faster operating procedures, mean that staff can scan more patients everyday while using a machine with lower operating costs.

Gordon Johns, chairman of Bedford Hospital, said: “The new scanner will allow us to make significant improvements to the service we offer. It can scan faster and quieter offering greater levels of comfort for patients.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support from Bedford Hospitals Charity.

“Thank you for working tirelessly to raise money to improve the service we provide to our patients; it makes a huge difference.”

Mrs Nellis said: “We are extremely fortunate to have acquired this top of the range MRI Scanner at Bedford Hospital due to the generosity of local donors through the work of the Bedford Hospitals Charity.

“This vastly improves the experience for patients in Bedfordshire and enables the talented and committed staff at the hospital to provide top quality care in an excellent environment.

“The continuing fundraising support of the Bedford Hospitals Charity over many years is outstanding and their success demonstrates how much our community values our wonderful hospital.”

Since 1988, the Bedford Hospitals Charity has provided equipment and services costing more than £10m – a tribute to the generosity benefactors, businesses and trusts who have supported the hospital.

