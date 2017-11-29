Bedford Hospital may get £40m deficit written off in merger

Hospital bosses could have a £40million debt written off under plans to merge Bedford and Luton.

The proposed merger, exclusively revealed by the Imes & Citizen in September, would see the two organisations join at the highest levels.

While detailed plans have yet to be released, Bedford’s chief executive has already predicted that the joint organisation could be back in the black within two-and-a-half years.

And it is now believed that the current £40million debt could be written off before the hospitals merge in April 2018.

More follows.