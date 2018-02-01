Bedford Hospital boss set to step down

Bedford Hospital’s chief executive is set to step down from his role when the trust merges with Luton Hospital in April.

Stephen Conroy, who has been in his role for five years, said he was leaving for personal reasons.

He said: “Coming into the NHS straight out of school, I have spent the last 40-plus years experiencing the developments, incredible progress and numerous highs and lows of working in the NHS.

“I now feel the time is right for me to look towards a better work/life balance and after some time out from the frontline, I will consider where I can make a further contribution to the health and social care agenda.”

Mr Conroy’s departure will be timed to coincide with the merger between Bedford and Luton Hospitals, to form a single foundation trust.

The new organisation will have a single trust board, led by a chairman and chief executive, with executive and non-executive directors from both hospitals.

Mr Conroy added: “I can see a very exciting, positive future and knowing that Bedford Hospital will have a sustainable future as part of the new foundation trust gives me great satisfaction.

“Of particular importance to me was to ensure that the merger retained core services on both sites and that there should be continuity of leadership.

“Bedford Hospital has been surrounded by uncertainty in recent years and yet we continue to deliver great care to our patients and improve services. This is only possible because of the hard work and commitment of our staff and I feel privileged to lead such an amazing, dedicated team.”